Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor device market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Gallium nitride is emerging as a substitute for silicon in various semiconductor devices. Due to its high electron mobility than silicon, gallium nitride is growing the applications. gallium nitride is preferred for high RF (Radio Frequency) devices being used for long-distance transmission of signals. gallium nitride also possesses high thermal dissipation characteristics as compared to conventional SiC (Silicon carbide). With technological advantages, gallium nitride is penetrating in RF semiconductor devices rapidly. Application of semiconductors in various electronic devices is augmenting the growth rate for global gallium nitride semiconductor device market. The rapidly growing use of electronic devices in emerging economies and a steep surge in the electronic industry, development of HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicles) are some of the major factors contributing significantly in the gallium nitride semiconductor device market. With the technological advancement in communication and medical devices, the market is estimated to generate a huge number of opportunities during the forecast period.

Furthermore, growth in the semiconductor industry is reflecting a positive increase in the market value. The shifting trend of the working environment in companies towards electronic devices is encouraging the growth of the semiconductor industry. Moreover, the rapid surge in smartphone users across the globe is leading the positive way ahead for the semiconductor industry. Therefore, with growth in the semiconductor industry, global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market is estimated to grow substantially.

Among the several applications, gallium nitride semiconductor device market is segmented on the basis of device type into LED, transistor, and nanotubes. Due to the wide range of applications of LED in consumer electronics, the LED segment contributes a significant share to the market. Transistor segment is the fastest emerging. On the basis of end-user, gallium nitride semiconductor device market is bifurcated into automotive, consumer electronics, defense & military equipment, medical devices, and others. Consumer electronics segment is the largest shareholder in the market due to widespread and continuously growing applications of consumer electronic products.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is leading the global gallium nitride semiconductor device market due to the established electronic industry in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to generate huge opportunities during the forecast period due to the growing demand for electronic products. With the presence of significant consumer pool in Asia-Pacific, market players are eyeing the industrial expansion in the region. This will attribute to the substantial CAGR of the region. In addition, Europe constitutes a significant market share due to the increasing semiconductor industry in the region.

Global gallium nitride semiconductor device market comprises of various companies such as gallium nitride Systems, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., Toshiba Corp., IQE Plc, Texas Instruments Inc., Transphorm, Inc., Mersen S.A., and others. Companies are expanding operational facilities in the potential regions in order to expand the consumer base. Research Development & Engineering (RDE) is one of the key focus areas for companies to gain a competitive edge with advancement in technology. With RDE, the companies are trying to expand product portfolio to attract consumers.

Market Segmentation

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by End-User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Military Equipment

Medical Devices

Others

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market by Device Type

LED

Transistors

Nanotubes

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Aixtron SE

ALLOS Semiconductors GmbH

Cree, Inc.

Efficient Power Conversion Corp.

EpiGaN nv

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GaN Systems, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

IQE PLC

MERSEN S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

NexGen Power Systems, Inc.

NTT Advanced Technology Corp.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qorvo, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Transphorm, Inc.

