Consumer IoT Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2019-2025

The Consumer IoT market is expected to record a CAGR of 17.52% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Consumer IoT today refers to billions of physical personal devices such as smartphones, wearables, fashion items and the growing number of smart appliances. Connected to the Internet to collect and share data. Consumer IoT is a term that introduces a variety of connected devices such as electronic wearables, smart phones, and consumer electronics to an Internet network. The Internet of Things differs from Consumer IoT in terms of devices and applications. Home appliances connected to the Internet can reduce human workload.

The following players are covered in this report:

Qualcomm

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors

Intel

Stmicroelectronics

International Business Machines

General Electric

Symantec

TE Connectivity

Schneider Electric

Cisco Systems

Amazon

Apple

Alphabet

Consumer IoT Market segmentation by Type

IoT Node Component

IoT Network Infrastructure

Internet of Things Solution

Internet of Things Service

Consumer IoT Market segmentation by Application

Wearable Device

Consumer Electronics Products

Medical Insurance

Home Automation

Car

Other

