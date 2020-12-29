Anti-Slip Coating Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Anti-Slip Coating Market was valued at USD 98.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 159.4 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2025.

Slips and falls are the leading causes of accidents and injuries during working hours in a variety of industries and public places. The anti-skid coating provides an anti-skid surface for wheeled vehicles and pedestrians. The non-slip coating provides a rougher surface to the slippery substrate. This type of problem can occur on stairs and steps, bathrooms, hallways and other homes and workplaces or areas.

Anti-Slip Coating Market By Application

• Construction

• Marine

• Residential Building

• Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Anti-Slip Coating industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Anti-Slip Coating Market Report

1. What was the Anti-Slip Coating Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Anti-Slip Coating Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Anti-Slip Coating Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

