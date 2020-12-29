Anti-Slip Additive Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

The market for anti-slip additives is expected to register a CAGR of about 4% globally during the forecast period.

Anti-skid additives are chemical modifiers that reduce the coefficient of friction between surfaces. These additives also help maintain the integrity of the surface and improve product properties. These additives are added to various plastics in the production process to reduce friction in the final product.

Major competitors currently working in the anti-slip additives market are ALTANA, PPG Industries Inc., Hempel Group, Rust-Oleum, Vexcon Chemicals, SAICOS COLOUR GmbH, EXTERIOR PERFORMANCE COATINGS, Associated Chemical, Axalta Coating Systems, FCL, Promain UK Limited, Sika AG, Perk Products,

Additive Type

Aluminum oxide

Silica

Other Additive Types

Additive Nature

Powder

Aggregate

Mix

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Anti-Slip Additive industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Anti-Slip Additive Market Report

1. What was the Anti-Slip Additive Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Anti-Slip Additive Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Anti-Slip Additive Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

