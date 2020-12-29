Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Anti-money laundering market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 15%

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) software refers to a solution that allows banks and other financial institutions to monitor customer behavior for suspected financial activities through automated processes. In the anti-money laundering software market, different types of AML solutions have been considered, such as transaction monitoring, currency transaction reporting, customer identity management and compliance management.

Key market players

Major vendors in the global Anti-money laundering market include NICE Actimize, ACI Worldwide, SAS Institute, FICO, Fiserv, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and FIS.

Based on Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

Based on Organization Size:

SMEs

Large enterprises

