Global Cold and Flu Supplements Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global cold and flu supplements market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). In order to ward off the cold or flu, the trend of boosting the immune system by taking some essential supplements is rising significantly across the globe. The right balance of supplements such as zinc, probiotics, vitamin A, and many more are powerful immunity enhancers that can aid in restricting various opportunistic pathogens and infections in the cold and flu season. For instance, various studies have shown that people who take probiotics have a lower risk of contracting a virus. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the global cold and flu supplements industry.

Moreover, vitamin C is also getting enough popularity in the cold and flu supplements market as vitamin C supports the epithelial barrier function against pathogens. However, vitamin C supplements do not completely reduce the risk of getting the common cold. Besides, it slightly shortens colds or somewhat shows milder symptoms. Moreover, the adoption of natural herbs derived supplements to fight off the cold and flu symptoms as well as to boost the immunity is also significantly high across the globe. For instance, echinacea derived herbal supplement are being extensively used to treat or prevent colds. This will also impact the growing shares of the cold and flu supplements market during the forecast period.

Global Cold and Flu Supplements Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Natural Molecules

Herbal Extracts

Vitamins & Minerals

Global Cold and Flu Supplements Market Regional

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Abbott Nutrition (Abbott Laboratories Inc.)

Banyan Botanicals

Fusion Health (Global Therapeutics Pty Ltd.)

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

KLAIRE LABS

Martin & Pleasance

Nature’s Way Products, LLC

Neurobiologix, Inc.

Nordic Naturals

NOW Health Group, Inc.

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

Solstice Medicine Company, Inc.

Wakunaga Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

