Global Cold and Flu Supplements Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global cold and flu supplements market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). In order to ward off the cold or flu, the trend of boosting the immune system by taking some essential supplements is rising significantly across the globe. The right balance of supplements such as zinc, probiotics, vitamin A, and many more are powerful immunity enhancers that can aid in restricting various opportunistic pathogens and infections in the cold and flu season. For instance, various studies have shown that people who take probiotics have a lower risk of contracting a virus. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the global cold and flu supplements industry.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/cold-and-flu-supplements-market
Moreover, vitamin C is also getting enough popularity in the cold and flu supplements market as vitamin C supports the epithelial barrier function against pathogens. However, vitamin C supplements do not completely reduce the risk of getting the common cold. Besides, it slightly shortens colds or somewhat shows milder symptoms. Moreover, the adoption of natural herbs derived supplements to fight off the cold and flu symptoms as well as to boost the immunity is also significantly high across the globe. For instance, echinacea derived herbal supplement are being extensively used to treat or prevent colds. This will also impact the growing shares of the cold and flu supplements market during the forecast period.
Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/cold-and-flu-supplements-market
Global Cold and Flu Supplements Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Natural Molecules
- Herbal Extracts
- Vitamins & Minerals
Global Cold and Flu Supplements Market Regional
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
- Abbott Nutrition (Abbott Laboratories Inc.)
- Banyan Botanicals
- Fusion Health (Global Therapeutics Pty Ltd.)
- General Nutrition Centers, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Herbalife International of America, Inc.
- Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
- KLAIRE LABS
- Martin & Pleasance
- Nature’s Way Products, LLC
- Neurobiologix, Inc.
- Nordic Naturals
- NOW Health Group, Inc.
- Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.
- Solstice Medicine Company, Inc.
- Wakunaga Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/cold-and-flu-supplements-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404