Anti-Corrosion Coating Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2025

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market is estimated to be USD 24.84 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 31.73 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5% from 2017 to 2025

Anti-corrosion coatings slow or prevent electrochemical reactions that adversely affect the structural integrity of the metal and alter its corrosion-causing appearance. This anti-corrosion coating properties can be applied to a variety of end-user industries such as offshore, oil and gas, industrial, construction, energy (power plants, solar, wind turbines), automotive, etc.

Key market players profiled in this report include AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), BASF SE (Germany), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Ashland Inc. (US), Hempel A/S (Denmark), Jotun (Norway), RPM International Inc. (US), and Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market, By Technology:

Solvent-borne

Waterborne

Powder Coating

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Anti-Corrosion Coating industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Report

1. What was the Anti-Corrosion Coating Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Anti-Corrosion Coating Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Anti-Corrosion Coating Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

