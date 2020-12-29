Anomaly Detection Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

Anomaly Detection Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.08 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.45 Billion by 2025, at a (CAGR) of 16%.

Anomaly detection is the identification of points, event items, which are not expected to occur in the process. Anomaly detection is used in various domains such as failure detection, intrusion detection, and intrusion detection. The global anomaly detection market is growing due to the proliferation of black box trading by market traders. Various vendors are focusing on delivering innovative products integrated with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and business intelligence to reach more customers.

key strategies of the major market vendors, including International Business Machines Corporation (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Trend Micro, Inc.

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Solution:

Network Behaviour anomaly detection

User Behaviour anomaly detection

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Anomaly Detection industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Anomaly Detection Market Report

1. What was the Anomaly Detection Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Anomaly Detection Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Anomaly Detection Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

