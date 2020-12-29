Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Antenna, Transducer, And Radome (Atr) Market is estimated to be USD 7.91 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 12.48 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 9%

An antenna is a device that transmits and receives radio frequency signals. It converts electromagnetic waves into radio waves and vice versa. Transducers are used to convert radio waves into radio waves. Radome is a structure that protects an antenna or radar system from damage. It also helps to hide the antenna from aerial view. Antenna, transducer and radome technologies have been developed for the reliability of radar, sonar and communication systems.

Some of the key players operating in the antenna, transducer, and radome market include Cobham plc (U.K.), L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Exelis Inc. (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), and Thales SA (France).

Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market, by Product

Antenna

Transducer

Radome

Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market, by Application

Defense

Aerospace

Homeland Security

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Antenna, Transducer, and Radome industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market Report

1. What was the Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

