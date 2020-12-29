Consumer Electronics Sensors Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The global consumer electronic sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025. Sensors used in consumer electronics and home appliances include pressure, proximity, motion, temperature, flow and level, acoustic, touch, and image sensors. Sensors are not a new addition to consumer electronics design. However, it has gone through tremendous development, as experienced manufacturers pour their money to come up with more effective models. As a result, the consumer electronics market is seeing smaller, more effective, and cheaper products. This makes it very suitable for portable devices, i.e. ubiquitous tablets and smartphones, games where sensors follow the movement of the user and translate from screens, appliances and navigation.

The following players are covered in this report:

Sony

Aptina Imaging

Synaptic

Bosch

STMicroelectronics

Samsung

Panasonic

Toshiba

AMS

NXP Semiconductors

Consumer Electronics Sensors Market segmentation by Type

Image Sensors

Motion Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Touch Sensors

Position Sensors

Consumer Electronics Sensors Market segmentation by Application

Communication

Entertainment

Home Appliances

IT

Key Questions Answered by Consumer Electronics Sensors Market Report

What was the Consumer Electronics Sensors Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Consumer Electronics Sensors Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Consumer Electronics Sensors Market was the market leader in 2018?

