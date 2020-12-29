ANPR system Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

ANPR system market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 3.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10%.

Automatic License Plate Recognition (ANPR) can best be described as a mass surveillance method that uses optical character recognition in images for reading purposes such as vehicle license plates. ANPR can be used to store clicked images from the camera along with a configurable driver picture.

The ANPR system market includes major Tier I and II suppliers such as Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria), Conduent, Inc. (US), Q-Free ASA (Norway), Siemens AG (Germany), Genetec Inc. (Canada), and so on.

ANPR System Market, by Type

Fixed ANPR Systems

Mobile ANPR Systems

Portable ANPR Systems

ANPR System Market, by Component

ANPR Camera

ANPR Software

Frame Grabber

Trigger

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global ANPR system industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by ANPR system Market Report

1. What was the ANPR system Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of ANPR system Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the ANPR system Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

