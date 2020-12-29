Animal Parasiticide Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

Animal Parasiticides Market is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2025 from USD 9.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7%.

The increasing incidence of parasitic infections in pets, livestock and other animals has created profitable growth opportunities for the veterinary parasites market. The growing demand for veterinary repellents used in the better treatment of pets and livestock has led to the increased use of repellent products, contributing to future market growth.

Key Market Players

The prominent players in the global Animal parasiticides market are Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Elanco (US), Zoetis (US), Merck (US), and Virbac (France).

By Animal Type

Companion animals

Food-producing animals

By End User

Veterinary hospitals & clinics

Animal farms

Home care settings

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Animal Parasiticide industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Animal Parasiticide Market Report

1. What was the Animal Parasiticide Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Animal Parasiticide Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Animal Parasiticide Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

