Micro CHP Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2018-2023

Micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) is a combined technology which generates heat and electricity by using the fuel cell or through an internal combustion engine. The produced energy supports in providing power in individual homes, complexes and buildings. Heat is the main output of a micro-CHP system, with electricity generation in a ratio of about 6:1 for domestic appliances. Factors motivating the growth of this market is increasing government support & initiative for generation of renewable energy in emerging region such as Asia Pacific. This is due to its multiple energy generation specialties, heat and electricity generated simultaneously without any carbon residue. Micro CHP high price and maintenance cost may affect the growth of micro CHP market. However, continuous improvement from the global player in micro CHP devices has provided better heating boiler substitute. In addition, its uses in residential purpose towards smart energy are expected to bring new opportunity to this market

Geographically micro CHP market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region represents considerably the largest market for Micro CHP in terms of its uses and revenue generation. It is due to increasing R&D funding by government for generation of smart and renewable energy. Europe and North America are expected to have a lucrative growth in this market. The increasing adoption of renewable energy and hike in electricity prices the major reasons for Micro CHP market growth. The major countries that will contribute to the market are the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Spain, France, and Italy.

Micro CHP Marketsegmentation

Bytechnology



Internalcombustionengine

Organicrankinecycle

Fuelcells

Stirlingenginetechnology

Gasturbines

Combinedcyclegasturbines

Steamturbines

Bytype

Enginebased

Fuelcellbased

Byend-user



Residential

Commercial

Competitivelandscape

Keystrategies

Keycompanyanalysis

Regionalanalysis

Northamerica

Unitedstates

Canada

Europe

Uk

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Restofeurope

Asiapacific

India

China

Japan

Restofasiapacific

Rest of the world

Companyprofiles

Aegisenergyservices, llc

Aisinseikico., ltd.

Atco group

Bdrthermeagroup

Cerespowerholdingsplc

Centricabusinesssolutions

Contattienerblucogeneration

Evoenergytechnologiesptyltd

Generalelectriccompany

Hondamotorco., ltd.

Marathonenginesystem

Mttmicroturbinetechnologybv

Nscusainc.

Origenenergyltd.

Qnergy

Solidpowerinc.

Vaillantgroup

Viessmanngroup

Yankeescientificinc

Yanmar holdings co. Ltd.

