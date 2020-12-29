Connected Truck Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global connected truck market size is expected to reach a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025. Commercial vehicle manufacturers are taking several initiatives to expand their truck’s advanced innovation. Due to the electrification and digitization of various components, infotainment, telematics systems and autonomous driving are becoming essential elements of luxury cars. Most of these technologies use real-time data about real-time traffic, road conditions, and roadside assistance during breakdowns. Commercial vehicles are increasingly equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection and Parking Assistance Systems to improve the safety of drivers and pedestrians.

The following players are covered in this report:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Denso

Delphi

Harman

ZF

NXP

Magna

Sierra Wireless

Tomtom

Trimble

Connected Truck Market segmentation by Type

Dedicated Short Range

Long Range/Cellular Network

Connected Truck Market segmentation by Application

Passenger

Commercial

