Data Center Power Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global data center power market is slated to be valued at 5.9 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7% over 2019-2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the data center power industry on a global as well as regional level. The study offers an in-depth assessment of the industry competition, restraints, sales estimates, opportunities, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

A full report of Data Center Power Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/data-center-power-market/26279/

Market Players

Vertiv Group Corp.

ABB

General electric

Schneider Electric

Anord Mardix

ZincFive, Inc.

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Data Center Power Market Segmentation:

The global data center power market is segmented as follows:

By Service

Support and maintenance

Training and consulting

System integration

By Solution

Power backup

Power distribution and measurement

Cabling infrastructure

By Vertical

Energy

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Government and defense

Research and academia

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Retail

Others

By End-User Type

Enterprise data center

Mid-sized data center

Large data center

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Data Center Power market report

What was the Data Center Power Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Data Center Power Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Data Center Power Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

