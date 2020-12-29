Silicon Photonics Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

Silicon Photonics Market size exceeded USD 600 million in 2019 and is poised to grow at over 29% CAGR between 2019 and 2025.

The global silicon photonics market size was valued at $123 million in 2015, and significant growth is expected as photonics products are expected to be driven rapidly. The expected growth of photonics products is due to their ability to be integrated into dynamic applications such as consumer electronics, IT and communications, and commerce. The growing demand for active optical cables, optical multiplexers, and optical attenuators offers significant options for achieving low cost economies, thus providing numerous growth opportunities.

Silicon photonics has been an important research area over the past decade due to the potential benefits of optoelectronic integration. The core value chain components of the system include raw material suppliers, component manufacturers (chip and optical interconnect manufacturing companies), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), server system distributors, and end-use segments.

Key Audiences

Technology Investors

Research Institutes

System Designers

Manufacturers and Distributors of Silicon Photonics

Silicon Photonics Market Outlook

Component Outlook

Optical Waveguides

Optical Modulators

Photodetectors

Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM) Filters

Laser

Product Outlook

Transceivers

Active Optical Cables

Optical Multiplexers

Optical Attenuators

Others

Application Outlook

IT & Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Commercial

Defense and Security

Others (Media & Advertising)

