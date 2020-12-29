Global Savory Snacks Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Global savory snacks market is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). A new trend in snackification is the shift of consumers toward healthy snacking habits, which gave way for “Better-for-You” snacking options rather than chips or other snacks made of potato, corn, and other less nutritious ingredients. For early and mid-morning snacks, customers are looking for nourishment, thus prefer fruit snacks and coffee. In the afternoon, consumers are looking for optimization with cut fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Millennial consumers are a tremendously influential segment of the Better-for-You” snack market, with increasing spending power, which will accelerate the other snacking options, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds in the next few years.
Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/savory-snacks-market
However, with the growing demand for natural snacking options and new product innovations, the market for fruits, vegetables, and nuts as an on-the-go-snacking option is predicted to witness a wide range of opportunities during the forecast period, which is expected to hinder the savory snack market.
A Full Report of Global Savory Snacks Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/savory-snacks-market
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- by Product and Distribution Channel
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- PepsiCo, Inc., the Kraft Heinz Co., General Mills, Inc., and ConAgra Brands
Global Savory Snacks Market Report Segment
By Product
- Extruded Snacks
- Potato Chips
- Nuts & Seeds
- Meat Snacks
- Popcorn
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Conventional Stores (Offline)
- Online Retail
Global Savory Snacks Market Report Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/savory-snacks-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404