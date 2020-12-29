Global Savory Snacks Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Global savory snacks market is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). A new trend in snackification is the shift of consumers toward healthy snacking habits, which gave way for “Better-for-You” snacking options rather than chips or other snacks made of potato, corn, and other less nutritious ingredients. For early and mid-morning snacks, customers are looking for nourishment, thus prefer fruit snacks and coffee. In the afternoon, consumers are looking for optimization with cut fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Millennial consumers are a tremendously influential segment of the Better-for-You” snack market, with increasing spending power, which will accelerate the other snacking options, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds in the next few years.

However, with the growing demand for natural snacking options and new product innovations, the market for fruits, vegetables, and nuts as an on-the-go-snacking option is predicted to witness a wide range of opportunities during the forecast period, which is expected to hinder the savory snack market.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product and Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- PepsiCo, Inc., the Kraft Heinz Co., General Mills, Inc., and ConAgra Brands

Global Savory Snacks Market Report Segment

By Product

Extruded Snacks

Potato Chips

Nuts & Seeds

Meat Snacks

Popcorn

Others

By Distribution Channel

Conventional Stores (Offline)

Online Retail

Global Savory Snacks Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

