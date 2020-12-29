Europe Tire Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

European tire market is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Stable vehicle sales, high expenditure on vehicles, and its accessories are some of the major factors for the growth of the market in the region. Growth in the demand for high-performance tires is another major factor for the growth of the market in the region. Increasing total vehicle fleet is also one of the major factors for market growth in the region. As per the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), the total vehicle fleet of Europe was more than 386 million as compared to nearly 379 million in 2017.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/europe-tire-market

Europe’s tire market is segmented based on vehicle type, road application, construction, tire type, and sales channel. By vehicle type, the market is further segmented into passenger cars, light & medium commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, two-wheeler, and other. During the forecast period, passenger car segment expected to maintain a major market share in the country. As per the ACEA, the passenger vehicle fleet was around 326 million in 2018 whereas the total commercial vehicle fleet was around 55.2 million in 2018.

A Full Report of Europe Tire Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/europe-tire-market

Some of the key players of the European tire market include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres PLC, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., The Yokohama Rubber Co, Ltd., Trelleborg AB among others. The market players are significantly contributing to the market growth by adopting various strategies including mergers, & acquisitions, collaborations, new product launch, and geographical expansion, to stay competitive in the market.

Market Segmentation

Europe Automotive Tire Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light &Medium Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Other (Construction, Agricultural, Customized Sports)

Europe Automotive Tire Market By Road Application

All-Season Tire

Summer Tire

Winter Tire

Other (All-Terrain Tire)

Europe Automotive Tire Market By Construction

Radial Tire

Bias PlyTire

Europe Automotive Tire Market By Tire Type

Tubeless Tire

Tubbed Tire

Europe Automotive Tire Market By Sales Channel

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket (Replacement)

Regional Analysis

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Company Profiles

Aeolus Tyre Co. Ltd.

Overview

Aeolus Tyre Co. Ltd. in Europe

Aeolus Tyre Co. Ltd. in Tire Landscape

Recent Developments

Apollo Tires Ltd.

Bridgestone Corp.

Ceat Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/europe-tire-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404