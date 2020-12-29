Supercapacitors Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast – 2019-2025

The global supercapacitor market size is valued at $3.27 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $16.5 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 23% from 2019 to 2025.

Supercapacitor is an electrochemical energy storage device that stores and releases energy through reversible adsorption and desorption of ions at the interface between electrode material and electrolyte. Super capacitors are also known as ultra-capacitors that store 10 to 100 times the power stored in ordinary electrolytic capacitors, and their resistance is zero, so they are used for fast charging and discharging. They can be classified as capacitors and batteries in the electronics classification and are used as supplements to conventional batteries that can also be used for short-term backup supplies as the super capacitor circuit supports uninterrupted power supply.

Competition Analysis

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major supercapacitor market players, such as AVX Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Cap-XX Limited, SPEL Technologies Private Limited, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Skeleton Technologies, Ioxus Inc., LS Mtron Ltd., Evans Capacitor Company, and KORCHIP Corporation are provided in this report.

Supercapacitors Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Double-Layer Capacitor

Pseudocapacitors

Hybrid Capacitors

By Module Type

Less Than 10 Volts Modules

10 Volts To 25 Volts Modules

25 Volts To 50 Volts Modules

50 Volts To 100 Volts Modules

Above 100 Volts Modules

By Material

Activated carbon

Carbide derived carbon

Carbon aerogel

Others

By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Energy

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

