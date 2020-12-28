Connected Enterprise Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Connected Enterprise market is expected to record a healthy CAGR of 35.40% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The Connected Enterprise helps machine monitoring and connects it with all business hubs to create real-time capabilities to enable predictive analytics and provide deeper insights. Businesses are moving to digital technology to transform business operations, improve customer experiences, and respond quickly to new threats and opportunities. Industry collaboration using connected technologies is striking to improve agility, productivity and business process management. While the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected technologies are getting proficient, some organizations have not included collaboration with smart technologies in their business strategies.

The following players are covered in this report:

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

IBM Corporation

PTC, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Accelerite

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

HARMAN International

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.

MachineShop Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Connected Enterprise Market segmentation by Type

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement and Development

Device Management

Connected Enterprise Market segmentation by Application

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Food & beverage

Others

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Connected Enterprise Market Report

What was the Connected Enterprise Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Connected Enterprise Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Connected Enterprise Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

