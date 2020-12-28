Conformal Coatings Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The Conformal Coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.5% over the forecast period. A conformal coatings are widely used in a variety of end-use industries including electronics, automotive, aerospace, defense and marine. As the modern electronics sector continues to develop at a rapid pace, the conformal coating market has also witnessed gradual development. With increasing environmental concerns and increasing regulatory pressure, conformal coating manufacturers are now increasingly focusing on the production of environmentally friendly conformal coatings.

The following players are covered in this report:

Chase Corporation

Henkel

DOW Corning

Dymax Corporation

Cytec Solvay

Electrolube

B. Fuller

Hernon

Kisco

Chemtronics

Europlasma NV

Conformal Coatings Market segmentation by Type

Silicone

Parylene

Acrylic

Urethane

Epoxy

Others

Conformal Coatings Market segmentation by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Others

