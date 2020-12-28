Configuration Management Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global configuration management market is expected to expand at a 13.4% CAGR over the forecast period. Configuration management is the process of keeping computer systems, servers, and software in the desired consistent state. It’s a way to make sure your system works as expected as changes are made over time. It is a systems engineering process that continuously tracks and manages all software and hardware assets in an organization. It’s like an updated inventory of all your tech assets. Configuration management and planning includes configuration identification, configuration control, configuration verification, and caonfiguration status accounting for auditing. Configuration management includes creating software pipelines, creating infrastructure as code for capturing infrastructure state, and also deploying configuration tools such as Ansible, Chef or Puppet to update system servers and applications.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Service Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

CA Technologies

HP Development Company LP

BMC Software Inc.

Oracle

Puppet Labs

Configuration Management Market segmentation by Type

Web-based

Cloud-based

Configuration Management Market segmentation by Application

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Scope of the Report

