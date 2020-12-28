Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The confectionery processing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2025. Confectionery processing equipment is a machine used to produce confectionery products such as hard candy, toffee, gum, chocolate, jelly, and soft confectionery. Growing market presence of confectionery companies around the world is driving the growth of the retail and confectionery industry. The confectionery processing equipment mainly consists of a jacketed sewage tank, an adaptive motor and an important filter. Confectionery in a broader sense refers to the preservation of sweet meat preparations in the form of caramel, chocolate, processed cocoa products, candies and traditional Indian sweets. Confectionery production processes for different processes require different types of equipment.

The following players are covered in this report:

Bosch

Buhler

GEA Group

Alfa Laval

JBT Corporation

Aasted

BCH

Tanis Confectionery

Baker Perkins

Sollich

Heat and Control

Rieckermann

Confectionery Processing Equipment Market segmentation by Type

Thermal

Mixers, blenders, and cutters

Extrusion

Cooling

Coating

Others

Confectionery Processing Equipment Market segmentation by Application

Soft confectionery

Hard candies

Chewing gums

Gummies & jellies

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Report

What was the Confectionery Processing Equipment Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Confectionery Processing Equipment Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Confectionery Processing Equipment Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

