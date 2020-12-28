Emollient Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2026

The global emollient market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. Emollients are present in various forms as solid, semi-solid, liquid, and powder/ flakes. The market growth is attributed to the increasing cosmetic and personal care industry across the globe. The increasing awareness of people towards the harmful effect of chemicals chemical ingredients in the personal care products tend to shift their focus towards natural products. This in turn, tend to drive the growth of the global emollient industry.

Further, the growth in e-commerce industry has given a boost to the personal care and cosmetic industry. The increasing adoption of smartphones coupled with the increasing penetration of internet tends to drive the e-commerce industry. The people are changing their buying patterns and are opting for e-commerce platform. This has surged the cosmetics industry significantly, which in turn, provides an ample opportunity for the global emollient industry.

The study of the global emollient market report covers the analysis of various applications of emollients such as skin care, haircare, cosmetics, and others. Amongst these, skin care segment is likely to exhibit significant growth in the market. The segmental growth of the market is attributed to the availability of natural oil-based emollients along with the organic emollients that are derived either from plants or animals. Besides, the inclination of peoples towards the use of organic ingredients-based skin care products such as plants-based emollients is likely to expand the global emollient market size.

Further, the presence of the key players contributes significantly to the growth of the global emollient market over the forecast period. Players such as Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group, Lubrizol Corp., and Solvay SA are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the market.

Global Emollient Market – Segmentation

By Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Others

Global Emollient Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

AAK Sweden AB

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Dow Chemical Co.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Ego Pharmaceuticals

Evonik Industries AG

Innospec Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Lubrizol Corp.

Oleon NV

Sasol Ltd.

Solvay SA

Stearinerie Dubois

Stepan Co.

Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Inc.

