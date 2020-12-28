Indian Automotive Motors Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Indian automotive motor market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Considerable prospects for the growth in the Indian automotive market can be witnessed during the forecast period which will augment the automotive motor market. The electric vehicle market in the country is at the nascent stage as most of the electric vehicles sold are two-wheelers & light commercial vehicles (E-rickshaw) and very few electric cars are on the road. With the new launch of EVs in the country, substantial growth is witnessed during the forecast period.

In April 2020, Bharat VI emission norms were introduced in the country. It has caused a price increase for the vehicle which will restrict the market growth however, on the other side, the stricter emission norms have opened new export markets for the companies from India. For instance, after the implementation of new Bharat VI norms, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the export of its two-wheeler to developed economies also. As of August 2020, HMSI exports to Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Latin American countries which is only 6% of the total production of HMSI. With the increase in export from the country, the automakers are likely to create more demand for automotive motors and thereby creating a scope for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Type, By Vehicle Type, By Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- India

Competitive Landscape- Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segmentdominates the market in the base year?

Which segmentwill project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

Recovery Timeline

Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

Most affected region/segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

India Automotive MotorMarket – Segmentation

By Type

Brushless DC Motor & Stepper Motor

Brushed DC Motor

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Others (Buses & Coaches)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

By Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Continental AG

Denso Corp.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Jumps Auto Industries Ltd.

Mahle GmbH

Ltd.

Nidec Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd.

Valeo SA

