Animal Feed Antioxidants Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

Animal Feed Antioxidants Market size is $357.9 Mn in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2020-2025

Antioxidants are substances that prevent the oxidation of animal feed and the consequences of animal intake of free radicals, and are used to prevent oxidation of fats and fat-containing products. Livestock producers use these animal feed antioxidants in small amounts to improve and maintain the overall health of their animals.

Major animal feed antioxidants market share contributors include BASF, DSM Nutritional, and DuPont. Other significant participants are AB Vista, Adisseo, Novozymes, Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd., and Kemin Industries.

Animal Feed Antioxidants Market – By Livestock

Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Others

Animal Feed Antioxidants Market – By Form

Dry

Powders

Beadlets

Granules

Liquid

