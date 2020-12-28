Computer Aided Dispatch Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The global computer aid dispatch market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period. Computer-assisted dispatch, also known as computer-assisted dispatch, is a method of dispatching taxis, couriers, field service technicians, public transport vehicles, or computer-assisted emergency services. Computer-assisted dispatch solutions are often used by public safety departments or agencies where dispatch and unit health monitoring is important.

IMPACT (US)

Avtec(US)

Caliber Public Safety (US)

Zetron(US)

TriTech Software Systems (US)

Superion (US)

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure (US)

Spillman Technologies(US)

Priority Dispatch (US)

Tyler Technologies(US)

Southern Software(US)

CODY Systems (US)

Traumasoft (US)

DoubleMap (US)

Computer-Aided Dispatch Market segmentation by Type

Implementation

Support and maintenance

Training and education

Computer-Aided Dispatch Market segmentation by Application

Call management

Dispatch unit management

Reporting and analysis

Scope of the Report

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Computer Aided Dispatch Market Report

What was the Computer Aided Dispatch Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Computer Aided Dispatch Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Computer Aided Dispatch Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

