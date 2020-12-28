Ammunition Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

Ammunition Market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 3%.

Due to its less lethality compared to other ammunition, the procurement of small-caliber ammunition by the Department of Homeland Security and civilians is expected to boost overall market growth. In addition to this, the emergence of online sales channels for small-caliber ammunition is expected to increase the demand for ammunition in the future.

Major ammunition industry participants include Raug Ammotech, BAE Systems, CCI, Denel, Federal Premium Ammunition, General Dynamics Corporation, Global Ordnance, Hornady Manufacturing, Magtech, Maxam and Naxtar Munition.

Type

Small Caliber

Medium Caliber

Large Caliber

Mortar and Artillery Ammunition

Application

Non-lethal

Lethal

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ammunition industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ammunition Market Report

1. What was the Ammunition Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ammunition Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ammunition Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

