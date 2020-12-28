Computational Photography Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The computer photography market will grow at a CAGR of 32.65% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Computer photography is used to capture high-resolution images using digital computational methods instead of using optical processes. High resolution and high quality images are obtained using various algorithms such as tone mapping algorithm, deblurring algorithm and matte algorithm. Computer photography is a type of process that captures digital images and applies a variety of processing techniques that use digital calculations instead of optical processes. Computer photography is carried out using a digital camera and a smartphone with automatic settings to create a particularly better or improved point-and-shoot function. It uses image processing algorithms to reduce motion blur to enhance images, add simulated depth of field, and fine-tune color, contrast, and lighting range.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Google

Microsoft

Adobe

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Autodesk

Jukedeck

Humtap

Amper Music

ScriptBook

Hello Games

Lumen5

Skylum

Logojoy

Computational Photography Market segmentation by Type

Solutions

Services

Computational Photography Market segmentation by Application

Marketing and Web Designing

Product Designing

Music Composition

Photography and Videography

High-End Video Gaming Development

Automated Story Generation

Others

Scope of the Report

Key Questions Answered by Computational Photography Market Report

About Us:

Media Contact:

