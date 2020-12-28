Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Alpha methyl styrene, also known as isopropenylbenzene, is an inorganic compound. It is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor. Alpha methyl styrene is used as a co-monomer in numerous polymerization processes to improve the heat and impact resistance of products. Alpha methyl styrene is manufactured as a by-product in the phenol manufacturing process of cumene oxidation.

Alpha-Methylstyrene Market is projected to grow from USD 473 million in 2019 to USD 543 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 2% from 2019 to 2025.

Key Market Players

INEOS Group Holding S.A. (Switzerland), AdvanSix (US), Rosneft (Russia), Altivia Corp. (US), SI Group Inc. (US), DOMO Chemicals (Belgium), Kumho P&B Chemicals (South Korea), Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp. (Taiwan), Yangzhou Lida Chemicals (China), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Solvay SA (Belgium), and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Based on Application, the alpha-methylstyrene market has been segmented into:

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Para-cumylphenol

Adhesives & Coatings

Waxes

Others

