All-Flash Array Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

All-Flash Array Market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 24%.

An all-flash array, also known as AFA, is a storage infrastructure consisting only of flash memory drives instead of spinning disk drives. Such arrays are also called solid-state arrays (SSAs). All-flash arrays offer a number of benefits such as high speed, improved performance and agility for business applications.

Key Market Players

Key players in the All-Flash Array Market include Dell (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US), NetApp (US), Pure Storage (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Western Digital (US), Hitachi (Japan), Kaminario (US), and Micron (US).

By Storage Architecture/Access Pattern:

File

Object

Block

By Flash Media:

Custom Flash Modules (CFM)

Solid-State Drives (SSD)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global All-Flash Array industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by All-Flash Array Market Report

1. What was the All-Flash Array Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of All-Flash Array Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the All-Flash Array Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

