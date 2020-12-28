Algae Products Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast – 2025

Algae are photosynthetic, multicellular or unicellular microorganisms that exhale oxygen. Thanks to these unique properties, these microbes can consume carbon dioxide and store essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals. The algae product market is suitable for a wide range of industries due to its wide range of applications.

Algae Products Market was valued at USD 3.78 Billion in 2017; this is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5%, to reach USD 5.17 Billion by 2025.

The main players in the global algae products market are Algae Systems LLC., euglena Co., Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, Cyanotech Corporation, BIOPROCESS ALGAE, LLC.

On the basis of Application, the market for algae products has been segmented as follows:

Food & beverages

Nutraceuticals & dietary supplements

Feed

Personal care products

Pharmaceuticals

Others (pet food, fortified food, and infant food)

