Alarm Monitoring Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Alarm monitoring systems are used for communication between home security systems and security service providers. The alarm monitoring system alerts service providers to home burglars, fires and medical emergencies. With the help of an alarm monitoring system, you can reduce the severity of the danger and take preventive measures. It helps to ensure the safety of people in the house in case of fire and explosion.

Alarm Monitoring Market is expected to CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The prominent companies operating in the market are ADT Corporation, ABB Ltd., Diebold Inc., Siemens AG, Tyco International, UTC, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International, Schneider Electric SE, and United Technologies Corporation.

Communication Technology

Wired Telecommunication Network

Cellular Wireless Network

Wireless Radio Network

IP Network

Input Signal

Discrete

Analog

Protocol

