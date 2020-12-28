Wearable Air Purifier Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

The global wearable air purifier market is anticipated to grow at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period. Wearable air purifiers can be worn on the body and can be controlled easily using smart devices such as smartphones, and tablets. Wearable air purifiers remain enabled with the latest technology and provide various information such as the air quality report, notification for a filter change, and many more through smart IoT enabled devices.

The growth of the wearable air purifier market is mainly attributed to the increasing cases of airborne diseases, increasing pollution, and multiple incidences of wildfires. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is a type of air-born disease that has significantly surged the demand for wearable air purifiers. Due to this, a number of start-ups and well-established companies have emerged started offering wearable air purifiers. New product launches will increase the awareness and accessibility of the wearable air purifier. Moreover, mass production will decrease the prices of the product hence will subsequently increase the volume. With the technological advancement, the product will be more user-friendly, lightweight, and will have longer battery life, which will further augment the market growth.

Global Wearable Air Purifier Market Segmentation

By Type

Neckhung

Mask

By Technology

High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Air Ioniser

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Airdogusa (Air Expert Inc.)

AirTamer (Headwaters, Inc.)

Airvida (ible Technology Inc.)

AO AIR

AtmoBlue (Indiegogo, Inc.)

Cosmic Technologies, Inc. (Cherry Ion)

Dyson Ltd.

GoSEE Global LLC

H3O Healthcare

HOSHIInc.

InvisiClean

Ionkini Technology (GZ) Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Persapien Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

WACO Corp.

Wein Products Inc.

Xiaomi Corp.

