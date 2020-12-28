Air Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

Air Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 25.56 billion by 2023 from 16.11 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2025

Air treatment is widely used in ventilation, hot air heating and air conditioning systems in industrial and public buildings and apartments, farm buildings and equipment, transportation and spacecraft. Air treatment consists of cleaning the air of harmful gas mixtures, odors, dust and bacteria, heating, cooling, humidifying and drying the air and adding oxygen and fragrance substances.

The major players covered in the air treatment market report are Freudenberg SE, Donaldson Company Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, MANN+HUMMEL, Cummins Inc., Camfil, Atlas Copco, Honeywell International Inc., 3M, Unilever, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAMSUNG, LG Electronics,

Air Treatment Market, by product:

Dust Collectors

Fume/Smoke Collectors

Engine Exhaust Systems

Mist Eliminators

Fire and Emergency Exhaust Systems

Others

Air Treatment Market, by Technology:

HEPA Filters

Electrostatic Precipitators

Activated Carbon

UV Filters

Ionic Filters

Conventional Filters

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Air Treatment industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Air Treatment Market Report

1. What was the Air Treatment Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Air Treatment Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Air Treatment Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

