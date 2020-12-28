Europe Food and Grocery Retail Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

Europe food and grocery retail is estimated to record a modest CAGR of around 4.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Greater liberalization and integration is playing a pivotal role in the growth of food and grocery retail market in European countries including Russia and Poland among more. Inflation is also one of the major driving factors increasing total sales in the region. In the pre-COVID-19 scenario, the increased purchasing power of consumers was expected to underpin real growth in most countries as the economies of Italy, France, and Spain seems to recover and have a strengthening outlook. However, after the pandemic, the trends might change in the longer run.
In the last decade, supermarkets and hypermarkets surpassed the small outlets and small organizations dominating at the beginning of the century. Retailing in Europe has been prioritized for many years as commerce plays a unique role in the European economy. It is a dynamic and labor-intensive sector, generating 14% of the EU’s GDP, according to the EU. The companies are expected to focus on convenience stores, for instance maximizing ranges and introducing new locations, and on making e-retailing space lucrative in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
Europe Food and Grocery Retail Market Report Segment
By Product
- Packaged Foods
- Unpackaged Foods
- Beverages
- Other Household Products
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Carrefour S.A.
- Colruyt Group
- J Sainsbury PLC
- Jeronimo Martins SGPS, SA Sociedade Aberta
- ICA Gruppen AB
- Koninklijke Ahold N.V.
- Metro AG
- Tesco PLC
- The Schwarz Group
- Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc
- X5 Retail Group
