Global Food and Grocery Retail Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

Global food and grocery retail market is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of more than 5.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The global retail industry is on an all-time high as global economies have continued to perform exceptionally well, stimulating the retail sales and profitability. The past few years have seen noteworthy developments in the overall retail and e-retail space all around the globe. More and more convenience store chains are seeking to tap into the area of traditional groceries through business-to-business e-commerce with a digital wholesale marketplace. The boom of urbanization has played a significant role in the acceleration of the food and grocery retail market. As projected by the UN (United Nations), around 68% of the global population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050 against 55% in 2018. Moreover, during the forecast period, the global population will increase from 7.71 trillion in 2019 to nearly 8.26 trillion in 2026. Increasing urbanization is one of the key factors that foretell the potential of the global food and grocery retail market.

According to Orion’s estimation, food and grocery e-commerce is expected to witness record-breaking growth in not only the developing nations but in developed countries as well. The category is expected to be the fastest-growing one in e-retail space. Customers are increasingly asking for faster deliveries across the e-commerce space, which sets the tone for the food and grocery e-retail market. Giants such as Amazon, Walmart Inc., and Kroger, among more have taken a huge step towards expanding their footprints into the area of modern grocery retailing, increasing their offerings and reach significantly, which in turn is stimulating the global food and grocery retail market growth.

Global Food and Grocery Retail Market Report – Segmentation

By Product

Packaged Foods

Unpackaged Foods

Beverages

Other Household Products

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline (Brick & Mortar)

Global Food and Grocery Retail Market Report Segment – By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

7-Eleven Inc.

AEON Co., Ltd.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

ALDI Inc.

Carrefour S.A.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Future Retail Ltd.

H?E?B, LP

ICA Gruppen AB

Koninklijke Ahold N.V.

President Chain Store Corp.

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

RT-MART International Ltd.

Safeway Inc.

Schwarz Gruppe

Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.

Sysco Corp.

Target Corp.

Tesco PLC

The Kroger Co.

The Shoprite Group of Companies

US Foods, Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Woolworths Group Ltd.

Wesfarmers Ltd.

Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd.

