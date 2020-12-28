Global Skin Lightening Products Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2026

The global skin lightening products market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Skin lightening products, which have been in use for ages in Asian countries where skin whiteness is a major esthetic criterion, are now also highly valued by Western populations, who expose themselves excessively to the sun and develop skin spots as a consequence. Increasing R&D activities on different product lines by the key players and research centers are likely to create ample opportunities for the growth of the global skin lightening products industry during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is also accredited to the broad range of availability skin lightening products including creams and lotions, face masks, scrubs, cleansers and toners, and others. The rapidly changing lifestyle of customers owing to rapidly rising disposable income and urbanization is increasing the purchasing power on personal grooming products, which in turn, is a key factor providing growth to the global skin lightening products market over the forecast period.

Further, L’Oreal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Co., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC are some of the key players contributing towards the growth of the market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by the players in order to cope in the competitive market. Such efforts by the key players will expand the global skin lightening products market size.

For instance, in July 2019, a South Korea-based cosmetic brand Petitcomo, which is manufactured by Amax Holdings introduced novel sheet masks for summer skin treatment. Ampoule Mask Black Edition and Aqua Mask White are the two novel products introduced by the company. These products are leverages with natural ingredients for improving skin tone. Thus, such strategies in the market are likely to aid in grabbing the attention of the consumers on account of increasing preference for skin lightening and in turn, aids the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Skin Lightening Products Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Creams & Lotions

Face Masks

Cleansers & Toners

Others

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By Distribution Channel

Retail 7 Supermarket

Online Channels

Global Skin Lightening Products Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Amax Holdings

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Clarins Group

Dabur India Ltd.

Emami Group

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

Kao Corp.

KOSÉ Corp.

L’Oreal S.A.

Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Shiseido Co.

Unilever PLC

VLCC Health Care Ltd.

