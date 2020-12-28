Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

The global galacto-oligosaccharides market is anticipated to exhibit a considerable CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Galacto-oligosaccharides is non-digestible oligosaccharides with prebiotic properties that can be incorporated into a wide number of products. Galacto?oligosaccharides impart direct bacteriostatic or bacteriocidal antimicrobial effects in the body of the infant. Galacto?oligosaccharides prohibit the growth of streptococcus agalactiae, which is a key cause of invasive bacterial infections in newborns. The proper feeding of the infant with galacto?oligosaccharides reduces the risk of pneumonia, septicemia, and meningitis in infants. Several studies have revealed the effects of galacto?oligosaccharides enable the newborn to fight against the emerging antibiotic-resistance crisis.
For instance, a research collaboration within the Dutch public-private partnership CarboHealth, coordinated by the Carbohydrate Competence Center had revealed that the gut microbiota composition of infants fed traditional infant formula lacking oligosaccharides was very different from that of breastfed infants. Nowadays, infant formula is commonly supplemented with oligosaccharides, such as galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) and/or fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) to support the establishment of healthy gut microbiota in formula-fed infants. AIDP Inc., Zuchem, Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Glycosyn LLC, and so on are the major player that is offering infant formulation of galacto-oligosaccharides. The high adoption of galacto-oligosaccharides in infant formulations is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2018-2026-
- Base year- 2018
- Forecast period- 2019-2026
- Segment Covered- By Product Type, By Application
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Nestle S.A., Zuchem, Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Elicityl SA,
Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market report Segment
By Application
- Infant Formula
- Dietary Supplements
- Functional Food & Beverage
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- AIDP, Inc.
- BASF SE
- Clasado Biosciences
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Fonterra Co-operative Group, Ltd.
- Glycosyn LLC
- Ingredion Inc.
- Kerry Group Plc
- Nestle S.A.
- Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd.
- Olygose SAS
- Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.
- Taiwan Fructose Co., Ltd.
- Vitalus Nutrition, Inc.
- Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.
- ZuChem, Inc.
