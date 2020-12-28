Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2026

The global galacto-oligosaccharides market is anticipated to exhibit a considerable CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Galacto-oligosaccharides is non-digestible oligosaccharides with prebiotic properties that can be incorporated into a wide number of products. Galacto?oligosaccharides impart direct bacteriostatic or bacteriocidal antimicrobial effects in the body of the infant. Galacto?oligosaccharides prohibit the growth of streptococcus agalactiae, which is a key cause of invasive bacterial infections in newborns. The proper feeding of the infant with galacto?oligosaccharides reduces the risk of pneumonia, septicemia, and meningitis in infants. Several studies have revealed the effects of galacto?oligosaccharides enable the newborn to fight against the emerging antibiotic-resistance crisis.

Request a Free Sample of our Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/galacto-oligosaccharides-market

For instance, a research collaboration within the Dutch public-private partnership CarboHealth, coordinated by the Carbohydrate Competence Center had revealed that the gut microbiota composition of infants fed traditional infant formula lacking oligosaccharides was very different from that of breastfed infants. Nowadays, infant formula is commonly supplemented with oligosaccharides, such as galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) and/or fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) to support the establishment of healthy gut microbiota in formula-fed infants. AIDP Inc., Zuchem, Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Glycosyn LLC, and so on are the major player that is offering infant formulation of galacto-oligosaccharides. The high adoption of galacto-oligosaccharides in infant formulations is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.

A full Report of Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/galacto-oligosaccharides-market

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2018-2026-

Base year- 2018

Forecast period- 2019-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type, By Application

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Nestle S.A., Zuchem, Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Elicityl SA,

Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market report Segment

By Application

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food & Beverage

Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market report Segment

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

AIDP, Inc.

BASF SE

Clasado Biosciences

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group, Ltd.

Glycosyn LLC

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Nestle S.A.

Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd.

Olygose SAS

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Taiwan Fructose Co., Ltd.

Vitalus Nutrition, Inc.

Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.

ZuChem, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/galacto-oligosaccharides-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404