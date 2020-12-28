Computational Creativity Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global computer creativity market size will grow at an annual average of 27.4% during 2019-2025. Computing Creativity (also known as Artificial Creativity, Mechanical Creativity, Creative Computing, or Creative Computing) is a multidisciplinary endeavor located at the intersection of the fields of artificial intelligence, cognitive psychology, philosophy, and art. Computational creativity is an experiment to find innovative ideas and thoughts in various fields such as art, literature, engineering, and more. It is the application of computer technology to imitate, study and improve human creativity. It is applied to artificial intelligence for the creative work of computers such as painting, sculpture, and work fiction. The rapid growth of technology in the field of artificial intelligence and computer creativity software utilizes deep learning and machine learning algorithms to design more personalized experiences for customers. It includes experiments with the aim of developing thought processes and innovative ideas in various fields such as engineering, architecture, art, music, cooking and literature.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Google

Microsoft

Adobe

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Autodesk

Jukedeck

Humtap

Amper Music

ScriptBook

Hello Games

Lumen5

Skylum

Logojoy

Computational Creativity Market segmentation by Type

Solutions

Services

Computational Creativity Market segmentation by Application

Marketing and Web Designing

Product Designing

Music Composition

Photography and Videography

High-End Video Gaming Development

Automated Story Generation

Others

