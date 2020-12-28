Construction Composites Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The construction composites market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The increasing penetration of composites in the construction industry owing to their low cost of purchase, long life, and low maintenance cost is the key factor driving the growth of the construction composites market. Additionally, growing industrialization and urbanization in the emerging countries along with the development of innovative composite products are further driving the construction composites market across the globe.
The rising demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective materials in construction applications is further encouraging the adoption of composites in the construction industry, which in turn is anticipated to drive the global construction composite market. The ongoing R&D activities in the field of the construction industry over years have been enabling the researchers to find potential applications of composites in the construction industry. Technological innovations in the composite industry have led to the use of the products in the making of various structures that have complex shapes and are impossible to build with other traditional construction materials such as wood, iron, and steel.
Global Construction Composites Market Segmentation
By Fiber Type
- Carbon Fiber
- Glass Fiber
- Other Fiber
By Resin Type
Thermoplastic Resin
Thermosetting Resin
By End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Regional Analysis
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Allnex Netherlands B.V.
- AOC, LLC
- Arkema S.A.
- Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- BrajBinani Group
- Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.
- CIECH S.A.
- Crystic Resins India Pvt. Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.
- Evonik Industries, Inc.
- Hexcel Corp.
- INEOS AG
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- OrgiChemie FZ LLC
- PolyntSpA
- Reichhold LLC
- SABIC Group
- Solvay S.A.
- The Dow Chemical Co.
