Broadcast Switchers Market 2020 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2026

The global broadcast switchers market is anticipated to showcase a moderate CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). An upsurge in the number of digital channels, rising smartphone penetration, and portable devices adoption for video broadcasting along with the improved display quality of videos are the prominent factors driving the global broadcast switchers market. The high preference for ultrahigh definition 4K and 8K video quality is creating demand for the broadcast switchers across the globe. Moreover, investments in the high-speed broadband infrastructure have been raised since the past few years, which is further promoting the broadcast switchers market.

For instance, for the proliferation of broadband services in India the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP)-2018’s aim to attract a $100 Billion investment over 4–5 years from 2018 to 2022. Acorde Technologies SA, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Cisco Systems, Inc., Brightcove Inc., Ericsson AB, ETL Systems Ltd., Grass Valley LLC, and others are the key players operating in the global broadcast switchers market. These are the key companies adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the global broadcast switchers market.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type, Application

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World

Competitive Landscape- Panasonic Corp., Grass Valley Canada, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Broadcast Pix, Inc., Sony Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., Edgeware AB, ETL Systems Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, IHSE GmbH, and so on.

Global Broadcast Switchers Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Master Control Switchers

Production Switchers

Routing Switchers

By Application

Sports Broadcasting

News Production

Post Production

Studio Production

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Atomos Pty, Ltd.

Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

Broadcast Pix, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clyde Broadcast, Inc.

Datavideo Technologies Co.

Edgeware AB

ETL Systems, Ltd.

Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA

Grass Valley Canada

Harmonic, Inc.

Harris Corp.

IHSE GmbH

NEC Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

RGB Systems, Inc. dba Extron Electronics

Ross Video Ltd.

SKAARHOJ ApS

Sony Corp.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

