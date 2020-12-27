Global Textile Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

Global textile is estimated to record a substantial CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The textile sector is remarkably diverse with an abundance of material available across the globe. Increasing population, disposable income, and urbanization in countries including China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, among more have given rise to the growth rate of the overall textile industry.

The global textile industry is labor-intensive and provides a plethora of jobs not just for skilled but unskilled labor in developed as well as developing nations. Job creation has played an important role in driving the industry, with prospects strong for women in small countries. Moreover, it is a vertical where modern technological advances have been witnessed not just in large economies, but in small countries as well, at comparatively low expenditures. These technological characteristics of the sector make it a suitable one for countries pushing industrialization.

At the same time, large countries have witnessed significant transformations, as the textile industry has added a high-value segment where designs and R&D have been rather competitive factors. These advancements have pushed the industry towards substantial growth, in turn, intensifying the market value in recent years.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Material, Application

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Aditya Birla Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., Reliance Industries, Ltd., Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group Co., Ltd., and Toray Industries, Inc.

Global Textile Market Report Segment

By Material

Cotton

Jute

Silk

Synthetic

Wool

Others

By Application

Fashion and Clothing

Industrial/Technical

Household

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

