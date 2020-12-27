Global Rapeseed Oil Market Trends 2020 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2026

Global rapeseed oil is estimated to record a substantial CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). In the last decade, rapeseed oil has gained significant popularity as it is abundant in essential fatty acids, vitamin E, Phytosterols, and low in saturated fat and is GMO-free. Individuals have shown a definite interest in the product owing to an increased preference for healthy food products. Consumers have been spending heavily on a healthy diet and personal appearances and rapeseed oil is acting as an imperative functional ingredient in the preparation of several food products and personal care owing to its plentiful benefits enhancing nutritional values in the human body.

The production of rapeseed oil has increased substantially in the last decade owing to a dramatic rise in the production of oleaginous seeds globally, especially rapeseed production which has been multiplied by a factor of 2.4. Rapeseed crushing has been rising strongly across the globe with Europe being the major player in this expansion, followed by China and Canada. The prospect of biodiesel looks promising in Europe, hence the growth and increased production of rapeseed oil in the region. Non-producing countries including Mexico has been working on developing a processing industry whose production is increasing steadily.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- End-User

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., Ola Oils Ltd, Bunge North America, Inc. and Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Global Rapeseed Oil Market Report Segment

By End-User

Food Processing

Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

Biofuel

Other

Global Rapeseed Oil Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

