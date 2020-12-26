Compound Feed Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The global compound feed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Complex feed consists of a mixture of feed, additives and other substances that can provide the required livelihood for the target animal. The feed blender provides products in the form of pellets and crumbs for easy digestion by animals. The compound feed is a complete feed that plays an important role in the growth and performance of animals. The demand for compound feed has increased as there has been a growing awareness among growers of the benefits of providing compound feed instead of forage or silage feed. Changes in dietary preferences to protein-rich diets due to health awareness and increasing population income levels promote consumption of meat and other animal products.

The following players are covered in this report:

Cargill

ADM

New Hope Group

Charoen Pokphand Food

Land O’lakes

Nutreco

Guangdong Haid Group

Forfarmers

Alltech

Feed One Co.

D. Heiskell & Co.

Kent Nutrition Group

Compound Feed Market segmentation by Type

Cereals

Cakes & meals

By-products

Supplements

Compound Feed Market segmentation by Application

Mash

Pellets

Crumbles

Others (cubes and cakes)

