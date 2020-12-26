Completions Tools Equipment Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The global finished equipment market is expected to grow during the forecast period, and the growing E&P activity globally due to ever-increasing energy demand is expected to remain a major driver of the market growth during the forecast period. Global energy demand is expected to reach 4 gigatons of oil equivalent (GTOE) by 2020. This has increased the pressure for E&P companies to use advanced technology to extract more hydrocarbons from existing oil wells. The finished equipment consists of casing, cement material and equipment, drilling gun, gravel packing and oil well. Casings have accounted for a large portion of the market revenue over the past few years due to the increased installation of tight and flaky reservoirs. In the product division, the share of high-growth finished equipment such as gravel packaging is expected to decline.

The following players are covered in this report:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

Weatherford

Completions Tools Equipment Market segmentation by Type

Casings

Cementing Materials and Equipment

Perforating Guns

Gravel Packing

Wellheads

Completions Tools Equipment Market segmentation by Application

Hydrofracking

Horizontal Drilling

Gravel Packing

Tight and Unconventional Reservoirs Installation

