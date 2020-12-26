Community Cloud Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The community cloud market is expected to expand to a CAGR of 29.02% over the forecast period. Community cloud computing refers to a shared cloud computing service environment that is intended for limited organizations or employees (e.g., heads of banks or trading companies). Community cloud helps to further reduce infrastructure costs as the costs incurred are shared by multiple stakeholders. Regulatory compliance, government spending on community cloud solutions, and demand from various industries are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market.
The following players are covered in this report:
- Amazon Web Services LLC
- Cisco Systems
- Atos SE
- Akamai TechnologiesInc.
- VMware
- Computer Sciences Corporation
- Google Inc.
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Microsoft Corp.
- IBM Corporation
- others
Community Cloud Market segmentation by Type
- Hardware
- Server
- Networking
- Storage
- Software
Community Cloud Market segmentation by Application
- Backup and Recovery
- Security and Data Privacy
- Storage
- Analytics
- Others
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Community Cloud Market Report
- What was the Community Cloud Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
- What will be the CAGR of Community Cloud Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Community Cloud Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
