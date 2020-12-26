Japan Passenger Car Airbag Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2019-2025

Japan passenger car airbag market is expected to at a modest growth rate at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. The country is a leading passenger car manufacturer all across the globe. Some of the major key players in the market have headquartered in the country including Dacial Corp., Denso Corp., Nihon Plast, Toyoda Gosai, and Takata Corp. and so on. As per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer, nearly 8.35 million passenger cars were manufactured in Japan in 2018, with almost a flat growth rate. It accounts for 85% of the total vehicle manufacturer in the country. The airbag is one of the most common passive safety systems installed in a car in Japan. Almost in every passenger car, front airbags are installed. In addition to basic safety systems, the Japanese car manufacturer also provides advance passive safety systems such as side airbags, curtain airbags, active head restraints, ISOFIX anchorages (for child safety seats) and three-point seatbelt for the rear center seat.

Japan’s passenger car airbag market is divided on the basis of type and vehicle type. By type, the market is further analyzed into front airbag, side airbag, curtain airbag, and knee airbag. The front airbag segment is expected to have a major market share during the forecast period. By vehicle type, the market is segmented into Hatchback, Sedan, and SUVs. Sedan is expected to have a major market share during the forecast period in the country. Toyota and Nissan are the most famous passenger car companies in the country. Some of the most sold car models in the country include Toyota Prius, Nissan Note, Toyota Aqua, Nissan Serena, Toyota Sienta and so on.

Some of the major companies which are contributing significantly in the market include Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Key Safety Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various growth strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.

Market Segmentation

Japan Passenger Car Airbag Market by Type

Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Curtain Airbag

Knee Airbag

Japan Passenger Car Airbag Market by Vehicle Type

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

Company Profiles

Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd.

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Daciel Corp.

DENSO Corp.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Key Safety Systems, Inc.

Nihon Plast Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

