COVID-19 Impact On Intelligent Process Automation Market Size, Share, Future Prospects and Forecast 2019-2025

The pre-COVID size of the global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market is expected to reach USD 10 billion in 2020 and USD 16.3 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10%. The impact of COVID-19 on businesses is changing business models. All businesses are affected by the novel coronavirus. In these unprecedented times, organizations are recognizing the need for digitization and automation. IPA’s commitment is growing across industries, and COVID-19 has accelerated business strategy meetings. However, capital investment has stagnated. Several companies are currently approaching the business impact of COVID-19 and come up with innovative ideas to onboard customers by offering upgraded services to existing customers, a glimpse at software/tools, and offering free services. Are trying to To potential customers.

Key Players

IBM Corporation

Atos

Tech Mahindra Limited

Accenture PLC

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Infosys Limited

Capgemini SE

Cognizant

Genpact

Xerox Corporation

Market Segmentation

By Component

Service

Solution

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine & Deep Learning

Neural Networks

Virtual Agents

Mini Bots

Computer Vision

By Application

Enterprise Content Management

Business Process Management

Customer Experience Management

Business Intelligence &Analytics

Enterprise Mobility

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Automotive

Education

Retail

Agriculture

Healthcare

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

