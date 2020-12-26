Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The global fraud detection and prevention market size was valued at $13,644 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $461 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period. Any illegal act that deceives someone with unjust and illegal intent for financial or personal gain is called fraud. Fraud detection and prevention systems are software applications that provide analytical solutions for fraudulent incidents and help identify or prevent future occurrences. North America was the dominant region for fraud detection solutions in 2016 due to industry expansion and increasing fraud activity. Currently, businesses are more susceptible to fraudulent events that can lead to financial losses due to the creation of large amounts of corporate data and increasing technological advances.

Key Players

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

SAP SE

BAE Systems

ACI Worldwide

NCR Limited

Lavastorm

ThreatMetrix

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Key Segments:

By Solution Type

Fraud Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Customer Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Bigdata Analytics

Behavioral Analytics

Authentication

Single-Factor Authentication

Multifactor Authentication

By Services

Professional

Managed

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Real Estate

Manufacturing

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

